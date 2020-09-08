UrduPoint.com
Clinical Trial Of COVID-19, Influenza Kit Approved In S. Korea

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:33 PM

Clinical trial of COVID-19, influenza kit approved in S. Korea

South Korea's drug safety watchdog said Tuesday that it has approved a clinical trial of a multi-diagnostic kit that can detect both the novel coronavirus and seasonal influenza

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea's drug safety watchdog said Tuesday that it has approved a clinical trial of a multi-diagnostic kit that can detect both the novel coronavirus and seasonal influenza.

As autumn is approaching, health authorities are preparing to tackle both COVID-19 and flu, as it is not easy to distinguish coronavirus cases from flu patients due to their similar symptoms, such as coughing, a sore throat and fever.

The Ministry of food and Drug Safety said it has given the green light to the kit that can simultaneously check for the COVID-19 virus and influenza infection.

The Names of the kit and the manufacturer have not been released.

Two other similar products are awaiting approval for clinical trials from the ministry, officials said.

If the use of the test kits is approved, it is expected to shorten the time taken to receive test results, compared with the time for two separate tests.

