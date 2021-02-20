UrduPoint.com
Clinical Trials Confirm Safety, Efficiency Of Russia's CoviVac Vaccine - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

Clinical Trials Confirm Safety, Efficiency of Russia's CoviVac Vaccine - Health Minister

The CoviVac vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's Chumakov research institute, was proven safe and efficient in the clinical trials, health minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that the country had registered its third vaccine against the coronavirus. The head of the Chumakov institute announced plans to promote the vaccine to foreign markets.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that the country had registered its third vaccine against the coronavirus. The head of the Chumakov institute announced plans to promote the vaccine to foreign markets.

"Russia's health ministry has made a decision to register the third Russian vaccine to prevent the coronavirus � CoviVac, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products.

Clinical trials with participation of volunteers confirmed vaccine safety and efficiency," Murashko told reporters.

Phase 3 clinical trials are scheduled for March and will involve 3,000 participants, Russia's ministry of science said.

According to the ministry, the CoviVac vaccine is currently recommended for people aged between 18 and 60, with an expansion possible following phase 2 trials.

