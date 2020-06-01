UrduPoint.com
Clinical Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccines By Russia's Biocad, Generium To Start June - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:04 PM

Clinical trials of the first COVID-19 vaccines developed by Russian pharmaceutical companies Biocad and Generium should start in June, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Clinical trials of the first COVID-19 vaccines developed by Russian pharmaceutical companies Biocad and Generium should start in June, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"In June, clinical trials of the first vaccines developed by our pharmaceutical companies Biocad and Generium, together with leading scientific organizations of the Health Ministry and Rospotrebnadzor [public health watchdog], should start," Manturov said at a meeting of the COVID-19 response coordinating council.

