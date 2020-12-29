UrduPoint.com
Clinical Trials Of Gamaleya-AstraZeneca Combined Vaccine To Begin In 3 Countries Soon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:59 PM

Clinical Trials of Gamaleya-AstraZeneca Combined Vaccine to Begin in 3 Countries Soon

Clinical trials of the combined vaccine of Gamaleya Center and AstraZeneca will start in three countries in the near future, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Clinical trials of the combined vaccine of Gamaleya Center and AstraZeneca will start in three countries in the near future, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

"We are starting clinical trials in three countries in the very near future," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Gamaleya Center, AstraZeneca, the RDIF and pharmaceutical company R-Pharm signed a memorandum of cooperation on December 21. The document envisages cooperation in the development and implementation of a clinical research program to evaluate the combined use of one of the components of the Sputnik V vaccine and one of the components of the AZD1222 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca in cooperation with the University of Oxford.

