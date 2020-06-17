UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clinical Trials Of Japanese-Made COVID-19 Vaccine To Start On June 30 - Osaka Governor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:22 PM

Clinical Trials of Japanese-Made COVID-19 Vaccine to Start on June 30 - Osaka Governor

The first human trials of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Japanese researchers will commence on June 30, Hirofumi Yoshimura, the governor of Osaka prefecture, said Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The first human trials of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Japanese researchers will commence on June 30, Hirofumi Yoshimura, the governor of Osaka prefecture, said Wednesday.

"We have made progress in the development of a vaccine, produced in Japan, produced in Osaka, against the novel strain of coronavirus, and we will begin human trials at the end of the month on June 30," the governor said at a press conference.

According to Yoshimura, the trials will be the first large-scale study conducted in Japan to assess the efficacy and safety of a potential vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

The Japanese Health Ministry on Tuesday said that only 0.1 percent of Tokyo's residents have antibodies for COVID-19 after tests were conducted on 7,950 people. The results have raised concerns of a potential second wave of the outbreak in the country.

More than 18,300 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Japan since the start of the outbreak, according to the Kyodo news agency. This tally includes more than 750 people who tested positive for the disease on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship and a further 149 people who contracted the disease on the Costa Atlantica vessel.

Related Topics

Governor Osaka Tokyo Progress Japan June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

1 hour ago

Russian Chief Pulmonologist Says Dexamethasone Not ..

3 minutes ago

PPP chief pays tributes to Fauzia Wahab on her 8th ..

3 minutes ago

Dist admin to hold smart lockdown in three areas o ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Jamshoro organizes 3rd Youth orientation web ..

3 minutes ago

Utility Stores Corporation bans below BS14 officia ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.