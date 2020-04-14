UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clinical Trials Of Remdesivir For COVID-19 Treatment Start In Japan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:52 PM

Clinical Trials of Remdesivir for COVID-19 Treatment Start in Japan - Reports

Clinical trials of the Remdesivir anti-viral drug for treating patients with COVID-19 started in Japan on Tuesday, media have reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Clinical trials of the Remdesivir anti-viral drug for treating patients with COVID-19 started in Japan on Tuesday, media have reported.

Remdesivir, developed by US biotech firm Gilead Sciences, was previously tested in humans with Ebola and has shown promise in animal models for treating middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which are caused by other coronaviruses.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Gilead Sciences is collaborating with three Japanese medical institutions, including Yokohama City Hospital, to obtain more data on the efficiency of Remdesivir in treatment of the COVID-19, and has started administering the drug to patients infected with the new strain of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

It is expected that 90 patients from Japan will participate in the study, the broadcaster added.

To date, the number of people confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus in Japan has surpassed 7,740, according to NHK. Tokyo accounts for the biggest number of cases in the country, 2158.

Related Topics

Yokohama Tokyo Japan Middle East Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European stocks climb at open after Easter break

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2,774 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Germany Tops 125,000 A ..

58 seconds ago

Chinese experts share expertise for coronavirus tr ..

1 minute ago

France sees 8% GDP drop this year after lockdown e ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan condoles death of ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.