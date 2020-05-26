UrduPoint.com
Clinical Trials Of Russian Army's COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Finished By July End - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:10 PM

Clinical Trials of Russian Army's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Finished by July End - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) A Russian military institute is engaged in the creation of a vaccine against COVID-19, its clinical trials are expected to be completed by the end of July, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The 48th central scientific research institute of the Russian Defense Ministry's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops is working, jointly with the Russian Health Ministry's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, on a recombinant vaccine against the new coronavirus infection. Institute experts are now finishing pre-clinical trials of an experimental sample of the vaccine. This work will be completed on June 1," Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Clinical trials of the vaccine are expected to be completed by the end of July, according to the defense minister.

