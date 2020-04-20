Clinical Trials of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine to Begin in June - Virology Center Vector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine, which is being developed by the Russian State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology Vector, are scheduled to begin in June, the center's researcher Natalya Dumchenko said on Monday.

"According to forecasts, this will be June 2020. Clinical trials will only begin after obtaining permission from the Russian Health Ministry and approval by the ethics committee, both under the ministry and the research center," Dumchenko told reporters.

A preliminary group of 60-70 volunteers was formed to test the vaccine, she said.

"The formed preliminary group of volunteers includes people aged 18 to 60, all of them are healthy, according to standard clinical, laboratory and instrumental methods of examination, that is, healthy volunteers without chronic diseases," Dumchenko said.

Before vaccination, the volunteers will be examined again to determine if they have diseases and antibodies to the coronavirus, she explained.