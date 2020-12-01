MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Indian pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have begun adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in India, Dr. Reddy's said Tuesday in a press release.

"Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

(BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY), and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced today that they have commenced adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India after receiving the necessary clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, India," the press release read.

The randomized controlled study is being carried out by JSS Medical Research.