Clinical Trials Of Triazavirin For COVID-19 Treatment Start In Russia's Yekaterinburg

Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:31 PM

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Clinical trials of Triazavirin, a Russian antiviral drug, to assess its effectiveness against the coronavirus have started in the city of Yekaterinburg, the press office of the Ural State Medical University told Sputnik on Thursday.

In mid-May, Sverdlovsk Region Governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev created a working group to conduct clinical trials of Triazavirin.

"The governor ordered to conduct clinical trials on the efficacy and safety of Triazavirin in the Sverdlovsk region, and today these studies have begun in the city clinical hospital No.14," Olga Kovtun, the university's president, said.

The university's president added that Triazavirin will be tested on 100 health workers and 100 patients until the end of the year.

Kovtun has said that the trials would reveal the drug's effectiveness in treating milder forms of COVID-19 and preventing health workers from contracting the disease from coronavirus-positive patients.

Russian health officials have said that Chinese experts have expressed interest in the Russian drug and they were testing it as coronavirus treatment. Meanwhile, senior experts at the Russian academy of Sciences have said that Triazavirin's possible usage against the coronavirus should be discussed with the Russian Health Ministry.

