Clinical Trials Show 77.8% Efficacy Of India's Covaxin Against COVID - Vaccine's Developer

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Clinical Trials Show 77.8% Efficacy of India's Covaxin Against COVID - Vaccine's Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The evaluation of 130 confirmed COVID-19 cases showed that India's Covaxin shot has 77.8% efficacy against the coronavirus, the vaccine's developer Bharat Biotech said on Saturday.

"Efficacy analysis demonstrates COVAXIN® to be 77.8% effective against symptomatic COVID19, through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group," the company said in a statement on the final analysis from the third phase of the vaccine's clinical trials.

The research showed that the vaccine is 93.4% effective against severe symptoms and 63.6% effective in case of asymptomatic COVID-19.

In addition, Covaxin protects from the widespread Delta COVID-19 strain with 65.2% efficacy.

Balram Bhargava, the director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research ” a government body that was Bharat Biotech's partner on the vaccine development ” said he was pleased with the results of this "effective public private partnership,"

India's Covaxin vaccine is registered for emergency use in 16 countries, including Brazil, Iran, Mexico and others. The drug is undergoing the approval process in other 50 countries, and Bharat Biotech is negotiating with the World Health Organization to include the vaccine in its emergency use list.

