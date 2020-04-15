UrduPoint.com
Clinical Trials Start For 3 COVID-19 Vaccines, More Than 70 In Development - WHO Chief

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:58 PM

Clinical Trials Start for 3 COVID-19 Vaccines, More Than 70 in Development - WHO Chief

Clinical trials have begun for three COVID-19 vaccines, over 70 are in development, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Clinical trials have begun for three COVID-19 vaccines, over 70 are in development, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

"Three vaccines have already started clinical trials, more than 70 others are in development. And we are working with partners to accelerate the development, production and distribution of the vaccines," Tedros told a press conference.

