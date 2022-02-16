Clinton Election Team, US House Democrats Must Face Probe in Trump Spying Plot - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign team and US Congressmen Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler must face investigation by Attorney General Merrick Garland over new information by Justice Department Special Counsel John Durham about their infiltrating and spying on Donald Trump's campaign and making false charges that Trump colluded with Russia, Senator Rick Scott said on Tuesday.

"We need accountability on Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler because they were complicit on this," the Florida senator told a Republican senators' press conference on Capitol Hill. "The Attorney General needs to do a thorough investigation. They spied on the president of the United States (Trump).

"

Durham recently issued a new filing in which he alleges that the Clinton campaign paid an internet company to infiltrate servers at the Trump Tower in New York and the White House in Washington to try to make the made up Trump-Russia connection stick.

Scott said he wants an investigation into Clinton's people spying on Trump and the role of Schiff and Nadler in falsely accusing Trump of being tied to Russia.

Durham's long-running probe into allegations that Clinton's campaign in 2016 sought to fraudulently link her opponent Trump to Russia has expanded and accelerated in recent weeks with new witnesses coming forward to testify, according to media reports.