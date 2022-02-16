UrduPoint.com

Clinton Election Team, US House Democrats Must Face Probe In Trump Spying Plot - Senator

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Clinton Election Team, US House Democrats Must Face Probe in Trump Spying Plot - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign team and US Congressmen Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler must face investigation by Attorney General Merrick Garland over new information by Justice Department Special Counsel John Durham about their infiltrating and spying on Donald Trump's campaign and making false charges that Trump colluded with Russia, Senator Rick Scott said on Tuesday.

"We need accountability on Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler because they were complicit on this," the Florida senator told a Republican senators' press conference on Capitol Hill. "The Attorney General needs to do a thorough investigation. They spied on the president of the United States (Trump).

"

Durham recently issued a new filing in which he alleges  that the Clinton campaign paid an internet company to infiltrate servers at the Trump Tower in New York and the White House in Washington to try to make the made up Trump-Russia connection stick.

Scott said he wants an investigation into Clinton's people spying on Trump and the role of Schiff and Nadler in falsely accusing Trump of being tied to Russia.

Durham's long-running probe into allegations that Clinton's campaign in 2016 sought to fraudulently link her opponent Trump to Russia has expanded and accelerated in recent weeks with new witnesses coming forward to testify, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Washington White House Hillary Clinton Company Trump Capitol Hill Durham New York Florida United States Turkish Lira 2016 Media

Recent Stories

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at G ..

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at Gulfood 2022

1 hour ago
 Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state v ..

Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state visit

1 hour ago
 Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career ..

Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career at Xposure 2022

1 hour ago
 International Publishers Association to organise s ..

International Publishers Association to organise symposium on impact of Covid pa ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;I ..

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;Innovation Charter&#039;

2 hours ago
 Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes Tr ..

Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes True COVID-19 Impact Worldwide U ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>