Clinton Says She, Bill Forgot Daughter Chelsea in Kremlin During Russia State Visit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has revealed that she and her husband accidentally left their daughter Chelsea behind at the Kremlin while on a state visit to Russia during his presidency.

"There's the formal goodbye, so Bill and I were ushered into the beast, the big limousine, to head to the airport, not knowing that we had left her behind," Clinton said Tuesday when asked about her "craziest family vacation memory" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Clinton added, "Can you imagine leaving my only child in the Kremlin, especially with everything that has happened?"

Chelsea also confirmed on the show that she remembered being left behind in the Kremlin.