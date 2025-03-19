Clippers rally to beat Cavaliers, Warriors and Celtics win

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Ivica Zubac added 28 on his 28th birthday on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to hand the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers a second straight defeat, 132-119.

The Cavs, the runaway leaders in the Eastern Conference, got off to a hot start as they launched a five-game road trip in Los Angeles, scoring 45 points in the first quarter on the way to a 73-68 halftime lead.

But the Clippers, with coach Tyronn Lue absent because of back spasms, held the Cavs to 46 points in the second half in a gritty performance that saw Cleveland drop a second successive game for the first time since January.

Max Strus scored 24 points to lead the Cavaliers, whose 16-game winning streak was ended Sunday by Orlando.

"It's my birthday, I had to bring it," Zubac said, adding that the Clippers "wanted this one bad" as they chase the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves for sixth place in the West and direct entry into the playoffs.

Golden State star guard Stephen Curry was a spectator as the Warriors rebounded from a Monday loss to Denver with a 104-93 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in San Francisco.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his "exhausted" superstar needed some rest after a lackluster performance in the loss to Denver.

In Curry's absence, Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Brandin Podziemski added 17 as he started at guard, and the Warriors thwarted the Bucks' second-half comeback bid.

Draymond Green scored just three points but was a defensive force. He had three of his four blocked shots in the first quarter and finished with two steals to go with his 10 rebounds.

"Draymond, that defense tonight on Giannis was incredible," Kerr said. "To hold him to five field goals -- Draymond showed why he's one of the great defenders in the world.

"It wasn't just the defense," Kerr added. "It was the leadership, the energy."

Kyle Kuzma led the Bucks with 22 points, Antetokounmpo scored 20 and Damian Lillard added 16.

Trailing 58-44 at halftime, the Bucks took a six-point lead late in the third quarter as the weary-looking Warriors coughed up 10 of their 19 turnovers.

But Butler's three free throws to end the third put the Warriors up by two going into the fourth quarter and the Bucks couldn't get back in front again.

- Scheierman shines -

The Celtics were also short-handed in Boston, where Kristaps Porzingis and rookie Baylor Scheierman stepped up as the reigning champions shook off the absence of star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to beat the Brooklyn Nets 104-96.

Porzingis scored a game-high 25 points with 13 rebounds, a steal and three blocked shots.

Scheierman scored 12 of his career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Celtics finally pulled away in a game in which they struggled to find their offensive footing without Brown and Tatum -- both rested with nagging knee injuries.

It gave Scheierman a chance to shine, and he took it. He connected on seven of eight shots, including six of seven from three-point range.

His three-pointer to end the third quarter sent Boston into the final period with a 71-70 lead.

The 30th pick in the NBA draft drilled back-to-back threes midway through the fourth that gave the Celtics a four-point lead they wouldn't relinquish.

"Probably a top-three environment I've ever been a part of," said Scheierman, who left the court to a huge ovation. "It's just special."

The playoff-bound Celtics notched their 50th win of the season. Trailing only the Cavs in the East they have a comfortable lead over the third-placed New York Knicks.