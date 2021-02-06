UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clock Ticking For Biden Administration To Return To Nuclear Deal - Zarif

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:07 PM

Clock Ticking for Biden Administration to Return to Nuclear Deal - Zarif

The new administration of US President Joe Biden does not have much time for taking positive steps toward rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Hamshahri newspaper

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The new administration of US President Joe Biden does not have much time for taking positive steps toward rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Hamshahri newspaper.

Biden has repeatedly vowed to return the United States to the 2015 agreement, abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump in 2018, but has not taken any steps so far. Meanwhile, Iran has passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment to 20 percent and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In January, Tehran began working on the production of uranium metal.

"The US has little time, both because of the parliamentary ruling and the pre-election atmosphere after the [Iranian] New Year [on March 21]," Zarif said commenting on the possibility that the US will lift sanctions ahead of the presidential election in Iran, scheduled for mid-June.

At the same time, the minister noted that he saw no need in launching direct talks between Iran and the US to discuss the issue.

"There is [EU foreign policy chief Josep] Borrell, who, as a coordinator of the JCPOA, can take up the coordination issues. We are ready to talks to Borrell, the US is also ready for talks with him," Zarif added.

The minister also said that Iran had never left the negotiating table on the nuclear deal, noting that it is the US that "needs a ticket to sit down at the negotiating table."

Earlier this week, Washington said that it was engaged in active consultations with major European countries on the issue of the Iran nuclear program and expected a unified front to deal with the matter.

Though Biden has expressed readiness to rejoin the deal, he has also called for negotiating a broader agreement with Iran that would cover outstanding issues, like Iran's missile program or its belligerent clientele across the middle East. Tehran, in turn, has rejected the possibility of expanding the nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Iran Washington Nuclear Trump Tehran Same United States Middle East January March 2015 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

11 minutes ago

Landmarks across UAE and region turned red for Hop ..

56 minutes ago

NAU platform facilitates shipments of 255K tonnes ..

56 minutes ago

Government Support Department applies 30 per cent ..

1 hour ago

Hyderabad clinches Sindh Sports Board Kashmir Soli ..

3 minutes ago

Transporters stage Kashmir solidarity rally

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.