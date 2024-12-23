Open Menu

Clock Ticks Down On France Government Nomination

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Clock ticks down on France government nomination

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The clock ticked Monday for French President Emmanuel Macron to appoint the fourth government in a year marked by a deepening political crisis.

The widely-expected announcement of the government of new prime minister Francois Bayrou was postponed on Sunday.

On Monday, the Elysee presidential palace said the new cabinet would not be announced before 1700 GMT due to a day of mourning for the victims in the cyclone-hit French overseas territory of Mayotte.

French politics has been deadlocked since Macron gambled on snap elections this year. The move backfired with no party or alliance securing a majority.

The country was plunged into fresh chaos this month after the far right and left joined forces to oust prime minister Michel Barnier, the shortest lived premier in the Fifth Republic which began in 1958.

Bayrou, appointed on December 13, had said he hoped that his new administration would be presented "over the weekend" and "in any case before Christmas".

Macron and Bayrou held a series of talks Sunday but contrary to expectations the composition of a new administration was not announced.

On Monday, France observes a national day of mourning for the cyclone victims in the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte, where at least 35 people were killed and 2,500 injured.

"The length of this auditioning process... is unbearable," far-right National Rally lawmaker Jean-Philippe Tanguy told broadcaster BFMTV-RMC.

Bayrou's priority is to make sure his government can survive a no-confidence vote and that it passes a budget for next year.

He is hoping to bring in figures from the left, right and centre to protect his government from possible censure but exclude the hard left and far-right.

Bayrou is the sixth prime minister of Macron's mandate, and the fourth of 2024.

Many commentators are already predicting Bayrou's premiership will be short-lived.

- 'Already weakened' -

The fate of top posts remained uncertain but former prime minister Elisabeth Borne, former interior minister Gerald Darmanin, and Xavier Bertrand, the right-wing head of the northern Hauts-de-France region, have been mentioned as possible members of Bayrou's team.

Outgoing interior minister Bruno Retailleau, a conservative who has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, was expected to keep his job however.

Right-wimg culture minister Rachida Dati and defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu might also keep their jobs.

Bayrou has endured a tumultuous first week as premier, after facing criticism for attending a hall meeting in his home city of Pau, where he is mayor, while Mayotte grappled with the deadly aftermath of Cyclone Chido.

A new poll by Ifop for the Journal du Dimanche weekly found 66 percent of respondents were unhappy with his performance.

Only 34 percent said they were satisfied or very satisfied with Bayrou.

Going to back to 1959, Ifop said it had not seen such a low rating for a prime minister starting the job.

"Francois Bayrou, still without a government and already weakened," said French daily Le Monde.

Hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon of the France Unbowed party (LFI) has vowed to table a motion of no confidence when Bayrou gives a policy speech to parliament on January 14.

Related Topics

India Injured Prime Minister Interior Minister Christmas Parliament Vote Budget France Job Alliance January December Sunday From Government Cabinet Top Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

42 seconds ago
 EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

52 seconds ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

1 minute ago
 UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

16 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

16 minutes ago
 Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai ..

Youth-led 'Emirati District' takes flight at Dubai International

31 minutes ago
Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on Jan ..

Inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival to kick off on January 3

1 hour ago
 AUS celebrates Fall 2024 graduates

AUS celebrates Fall 2024 graduates

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Medical City launches Balance Lab to enhan ..

Burjeel Medical City launches Balance Lab to enhance ENT services

1 hour ago
 Kairouan Festival concludes 9th edition activities

Kairouan Festival concludes 9th edition activities

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli labeled as “Bully” after Melbourne ..

Virat Kohli labeled as “Bully” after Melbourne airport incident

1 hour ago
 Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

2 hours ago

More Stories From World