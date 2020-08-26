Close Contest in Florida May Decide 2020 US Presidential Election - Former Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The November 3 vote in the US state of Florida will be a very close contest and may prove to be decisive in deciding the outcome of the national presidential election, former Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo said on Tuesday.

"I'd say the race in Florida is about tied right," Curbelo said on a C-SPAN broadcast. "It's going to be a close election in Florida and it could be the decisive state the way it was in 2000."

Curbelo said President Donald Trump can count on strong and enthusiastic support from the Hispanic, especially Cuban-American communities in southern Florida, but he needs to regain core support among white suburban voters whom he carried in the 2016 presidential election but partially lost in the 2018 congressional races.

"Can the president get an enthusiastic turnout from Hispanics here and can he win back some white suburban voters? There was some erosion there in 2018. If he can get that, I think he can definitely carry the state," Curbelo said.

In 2000 President George W. Bush was elected by a hair's breadth margin of a few hundred votes in the state of Florida after the US Supreme Court ordered a halt to a recount by a five-to-four vote.