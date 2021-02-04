Close Navalny Ally Sobol Charged With Violating Sanitary Norms During Unauthorized Rally

The Russian Investigative Committee has brought charges against Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, accusing her of inciting a violation of sanitary regulations at unauthorized protests, her lawyer told Sputnik

According to Vladimir Voronin, Sobol is charged with Article 33 of the Russian Criminal Code � "abetting another person in committing a crime by persuasion, bribery, threat," and Article 236 � "violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules."

"She is accused of inciting a violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, which has created a threat of mass infections, and encouraging other people to commit a crime through persuasion and calls," Voronin said.

Similarly, last week, Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, was detained as part of a broader case on violating sanitary and epidemiological norms at the January 23 unauthorized pro-Navalny demonstrations.

A Moscow court also placed last Friday the coordinator of Navalny's team in Moscow, Oleg Stepanov; Alexey's brother, Oleg Navalny; and Pussy Riot member, Maria Alyokhina, under house arrest for violating sanitary rules by calling for protests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On January 23 and January 31, unauthorized protests took place in many Russian cities in support of now-jailed Navalny, who was detained in Moscow last month upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning. According to the police, some 4,000 people attended the January 23 rally, and approximately 2,000 demonstrators took to the streets a week later.

On Tuesday, the Simonovsky Court in Moscow canceled Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with 3.5 years in jail. Unless his defense lawyers win on appeal, he will have to spend 2 years and 8 months in custody, as the time spent under house arrest will be counted as time served.