Closed Nature Of Safronov's Case Not Destabilizing - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:28 PM

Closed Nature of Safronov's Case Not Destabilizing - Kremlin

The closed nature of the criminal case on treason against Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the Roscosmos chief, is not a destabilizing factor, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The closed nature of the criminal case on treason against Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the Roscosmos chief, is not a destabilizing factor, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"No, we do not think that it can be a destabilizing factor," Peskov told reporters, when asked if "the completely closed nature" of the case could be destabilizing for the society.

Peskov added that he could understand the reporters being interested in the fate of Safronov, a former journalist.

"Believe us, we are also concerned about this, but we have to understand clearly, there's a law on state secrets, there's a regime of confidentiality and it must be complied with. There is no room for emotions," Peskov said.

