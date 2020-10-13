Closer Cooperation Required to Ensure Security of Arab World - Jordanian Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a press conference on Tuesday after negotiations with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Cairo that closer cooperation is needed to ensure the security of the Arab countries.

"We have a common security and a common future, and, therefore, a closer cooperation is needed to ensure the security of the Arab region," Safadi said.

The top Jordanian diplomat has hailed and backed the efforts of Egypt to find a political solution to the long-standing crisis in war-torn Libya in a bid to preserve the unity of the North African country and the security of the neighboring states.

Safadi has also expressed his country's full support to Cairo on the issue of providing the safety of water resources, especially in regard to the situation around the disputed Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, as Egypt and Sudan, which are located downstream, fear that Addis Ababa's hydroelectric project would jeopardize their own water security.

Safadi added that Cairo has adopted a rational approach aiming to reach a solution that would be acceptable to all parties in compliance with international law.

When commenting on the security situation in Iraq, Safadi highlighted the necessity to protect the country "from the negative consequences of any regional conflicts," as the Iraqi authorities have been struggling to restore the country after Baghdad declared a victory over terrorist groups, primarily the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), in 2017.

"Iraq's security and stability underlies the security and stability of the entire region," the minister stressed.

Safai has also reiterated that the absence of a decision on the Palestinian issue threatens the region's security and said that the matter requires to accelerate efforts.

The Tuesday meeting was focused on the implementation of cooperation agreements reached between the parties in various fields during the most recent trilateral summit that took place in Jordan's Amman in late August.

In the course of the August summit, which was attended by Jordanian King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the sides had reached a deal to strengthen their partnership, primarily, in the economic, energy, political and security spheres in light of the months-long coronavirus pandemic.