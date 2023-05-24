Closer Ties Between Iran, Russia to Have Regional, Global Impact - Iranian Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Moscow and Terran's ambition to strengthen bilateral relations, including in the banking sector, will have regional as well as global economic implications, the deputy chairman of Iran's parliamentary commission on the economy, industry and mines, Ali Akbar Karimi, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Considering the sizes of the Russian and Iranian economies and their impact on the local and global economy on the regional and supra-regional level... the interaction and ambition (to strengthen ties) between both countries could definitely have regional and global consequences and be the basis for the accelerated dedollarization of global trade deals," Karimi said in the wake of the visit to Iran by Russian central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina.

The Iranian official expressed the hope that the interaction between Iran and Russia may produce practical results as soon as possible.

He noted that Tehran had recently approved several laws that oblige the Iranian government to monitor the conclusion of bilateral financial agreements with Russia, and multilateral ones involving third countries.

Karimi also pointed out that, considering the US and the Western sanctions against Russian and Iranian banks as well as the West's attempts to limit commercial deals between Iran and Russia, both countries intend to stop using dollars in mutual exchanges and transfer to national currencies.

Nabiullina visited Iran on May 24 to hold talks with her Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Reza Farzin. The chairman of Iran's central bank called the negotiations "productive" and said that the parties will start to work on a road map to transfer to national currencies in mutual payments.