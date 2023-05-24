UrduPoint.com

Closer Ties Between Iran, Russia To Have Regional, Global Impact - Iranian Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Closer Ties Between Iran, Russia to Have Regional, Global Impact - Iranian Official

Moscow and Terran's ambition to strengthen bilateral relations, including in the banking sector, will have regional as well as global economic implications, the deputy chairman of Iran's parliamentary commission on the economy, industry and mines, Ali Akbar Karimi, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Moscow and Terran's ambition to strengthen bilateral relations, including in the banking sector, will have regional as well as global economic implications, the deputy chairman of Iran's parliamentary commission on the economy, industry and mines, Ali Akbar Karimi, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Considering the sizes of the Russian and Iranian economies and their impact on the local and global economy on the regional and supra-regional level... the interaction and ambition (to strengthen ties) between both countries could definitely have regional and global consequences and be the basis for the accelerated dedollarization of global trade deals," Karimi said in the wake of the visit to Iran by Russian central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina.

The Iranian official expressed the hope that the interaction between Iran and Russia may produce practical results as soon as possible.

He noted that Tehran had recently approved several laws that oblige the Iranian government to monitor the conclusion of bilateral financial agreements with Russia, and multilateral ones involving third countries.

Karimi also pointed out that, considering the US and the Western sanctions against Russian and Iranian banks as well as the West's attempts to limit commercial deals between Iran and Russia, both countries intend to stop using dollars in mutual exchanges and transfer to national currencies.

Nabiullina visited Iran on May 24 to hold talks with her Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Reza Farzin. The chairman of Iran's central bank called the negotiations "productive" and said that the parties will start to work on a road map to transfer to national currencies in mutual payments.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Visit Road Bank Tehran May Government Industry

Recent Stories

ATC remands 15 PTI workers into police custody

ATC remands 15 PTI workers into police custody

4 minutes ago
 NATO Not Ready to Give Security Framework to Ukrai ..

NATO Not Ready to Give Security Framework to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict - Sto ..

4 minutes ago
 Australia to continue awarding scholarships to Pak ..

Australia to continue awarding scholarships to Pakistani students: High Commissi ..

4 minutes ago
 Dr. Sajid Khan successfully defended his Ph.D diss ..

Dr. Sajid Khan successfully defended his Ph.D dissertation

4 minutes ago
 Czech Gov't Approves Purchase of 246 Sweden-Made C ..

Czech Gov't Approves Purchase of 246 Sweden-Made Combat Vehicles - Prime Ministe ..

6 minutes ago
 Secretary SHC visits Children Complex to inspect d ..

Secretary SHC visits Children Complex to inspect deptts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.