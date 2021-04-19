(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, entered the closing arguments phase on Monday as the prosecution and defense have their final chance to convince the jury.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher was the first to take the floor after judge Peter Cahill gave detailed instructions to the jury who will have to decide whether Chauvin is guilty.

"What the defendant did to George Floyd? Killed him," Schleicher said.

Chauvin faces three charges - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter entailing a maximum punishment of 40, 25 and 10 years in prison respectively.