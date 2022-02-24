Closing Black Sea Straits for Russian Ships Not Discussed at NATO Meeting - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) NATO permanent representatives did not discuss the issue of Turkey closing the Bosphorus and Dardanelles for Russian ships at a meeting earlier on Thursday following Russia's operation in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"That was not discussed in the meeting today, Turkey is a NATO ally, Turkey has a special role when it comes to the Bosporus straights, but this was not an issue in the meeting this mooning," Stoltenberg told reporters.