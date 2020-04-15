Closing Borders, Entry for Migrants Due to Health Risks Violate International Law - ICRC

Taking strict measures, such as closing borders and denying entry to migrants, without ensuring that migrant rights are upheld, including the right of non-refoulement, cannot be justified by concerns of health risks for the country's population and violate international law, a spokesman of the International Committee of the Red Cross' (ICRC) delegation for Mexico and Central America told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Taking strict measures, such as closing borders and denying entry to migrants, without ensuring that migrant rights are upheld, including the right of non-refoulement, cannot be justified by concerns of health risks for the country's population and violate international law, a spokesman of the International Committee of the Red Cross' (ICRC) delegation for Mexico and Central America told Sputnik.

"Closing the borders or refusing entry to migrants without putting in place safeguards to ensure migrants enjoy international protection, including the right of non-refoulement, cannot be justified on the grounds of health risks and would be contrary to international law," the spokesman stated.

The ICRC official added that measures taken by governments to slow the spread of the pandemic should not deny migrants the opportunity to claim asylum or entail the return of migrants to a country where there is a real risk of their fundamental rights being violated.

If countries close borders, there must be exceptions on humanitarian grounds, such as getting access to medical equipment, reuniting with family members and repatriating migrants who have died of COVID-19.

In addition, the ICRC said that the systematical detention of migrants could not be justified by concerns about safeguarding public health. Detention for health reasons should be for as short of a period as possible and only be used as a measure of last resort, as the pandemic can spread faster and more easily in detention centers.

"To halt the spread of COVID-19, the ICRC believes that coordination between the authorities on both sides of the border is needed," the spokesman added.

The official also stated that the ICRC sought to act as an intermediary to facilitate coordination between the sides and help assess the options available for housing migrants, and provide information and material aid.