Closing Borders Within EU Not Best Way to Curb COVID-19 Pandemic - EC Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Closing borders within the European Union is not the best measure to contain the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), European Commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer said on Monday.

"The Commission's position, the assessment that we have is that the virus is, at the moment we speak, already present in all European member states. And therefore, that closing borders is not necessarily the best way of ensuring that we can contain further the outbreak within the European Union," Mamer said at a briefing.

At the same time, the commission recognizes that by shutting borders, the member states act "in accordance with the information that they had" to do what they considered as the best to protect the health of their citizens, the official said.

"The issue is how do we ensure that taking into account the measures, which have been announced by a large group of the member states, we can continue to meet the twin objective .

.. [to] ensure that hospitals, health systems, in general, and patients receive the support that they need and ...[to] keep essential goods flowing through the market that is required for the economy to function," Mamer added.

On Sunday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the commission approved new rules for exporting outside the EU medical products needed to combat COVID-19. In particular, it is now necessary to obtain a special government permit to export medical masks, gloves and protective clothing. At the same time, the European Commission insists on maintaining the free movement of these goods within the EU.