Closing Ceremony Of 2020 Paralympics Taking Place In Tokyo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Closing Ceremony of 2020 Paralympics Taking Place in Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) The closing ceremony of the 16th Paralympic Games started in Tokyo on Sunday.

The games were running from August 24 till September 5.

The Refugee Paralympic Team along with 161 other teams is taking part in the parade of the athletes during the ceremony.

China won the most gold medals, followed by the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Russian athletes who had to perform without the national flag and anthem due to the sanctions of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), have beaten their own record in terms of awards received and repeated their best score of gold medals, ranking fourth in the final medal count.

The team was participating under the flag representing the RPC abbreviation standing for the Russian Paralympic Committee.

The next 2024 Summer Paralympics will be hosted by Paris from August 28 till September 8. The Paralympic flag was handed over to the mayor of the French capital at the closing ceremony.

