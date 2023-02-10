Closure of Crossing on Polish-Belarusian Border Could Affect Russia - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) It is necessary to analyze how the closure of the crossing point on the Polish-Belarusian border will affect Russia, but difficulties may arise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Polish Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kaminski ordered to suspend traffic from February 10 at the Polish-Belarusian checkpoint Bobrowniki in the "interests of state security."

"It needs to be analyzed. I think it makes sense to contact the Ministry of Transport in terms of getting information on how much cargo has been going through these crossing points so far. But, of course, some difficulties may arise. This needs to be analyzed before calculating further steps," Peskov said.