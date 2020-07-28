(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The closure of a humanitarian corridor in northwestern Syria poses a threat to the lives of millions of people, Ahmed Fadel, operations manager for middle East countries at Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told Sputnik on Monday.

The UN mandates for the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam crossings from Turkey expired earlier in July. Within the context, the UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a German-Belgian resolution to extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria via Bab al-Hawa for one year. It came after Russia and China vetoed the previous draft that sought to maintain the use of two crossings due to principled differences over the aid delivery mechanism. This time, the two UNSC permanent members, as well as the Dominican Republic abstained.

"MSF does not take part in this cross-border mechanism as we are not an implementing partner of the UN and our operations take place independently of this resolution. That being said, the closure of one of the only two corridors for the Northwest and the only one [for] the Northeast will put increased pressure on the aid delivery system and have a negative impact on millions of people living in the region," Fadel said.

As one of the two cross-border aid delivery corridors closes, the charity believes facilitation of humanitarian access in Syria is imperative for an adequate response to the ongoing health crisis in Syria, the operations manager added.

"Restrictions to the entry of humanitarian staff and supplies are a major concern for the humanitarian actors in the field and the situation has just worsened as time went by. We have repeatedly asked for humanitarian supply to be eased and not completely subject to those restrictions," Fadel said.

According to the manager, a collective effort resulting in an ease of the entry of MSF staff and supplies would provide relief for humanitarian work and would improve the organization's response to the population's essential needs. Fadel also pointed to the need to scale up the support to the health care system that became much weaker due to the conflict and to restrictions, as it would have an enormous impact on the population's well-being.