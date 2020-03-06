UrduPoint.com
Closure Of Police Violence Case Against RIA Novosti Reporter Violates Her Rights - Moscow

Closure of Police Violence Case Against RIA Novosti Reporter Violates Her Rights - Moscow

The decision by the Paris prosecutor's office to close the probe into the beating of RIA Novosti correspondent Victoria Ivanova by a riot police officer is a violation of her rights, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The decision by the Paris prosecutor's office to close the probe into the beating of RIA Novosti correspondent Victoria Ivanova by a riot police officer is a violation of her rights, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

In May, Ivanova was attacked by the police during a protest in Paris despite wearing "press" tags on her arm and helmet. The journalist was hit on her head and body with a baton and sustained a brain concussion and bruises to her arms. French prosecutors close the case, citing the failure to find the guilty person.

According to Ivanova, she received a relevant notice signed by the prosecutor on Monday.

"We believe that the decision taken in the case of the Russian journalist violates her rights, violates the principles of justice ... And we support the desire of the Russian journalist to seek accountability for those responsible for injuring her," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She added that Russia will send all materials to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and other international structures.

