KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine said that the closure of airspace and ports had not been discussed today, and urged the media not to sow panic.

"This nonsense that decisions were to be made today to block our airspace, to close some seaports, does not correspond to reality. The situation is, once again, absolutely under control. We do not close our skies," he said.

Danilov added that the decision of some airlines was connected with the crash of flight MH17.

He also urged the media and lawmakers not to sow panic.

There are currently 23 members of the Verkhovna Rada outside Ukraine, Danilov said.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that these parliamentarians would be in time for the parliament's session, scheduled for Tuesday at 08:00 GMT.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the lawmakers who had left the country to return within 24 hours.