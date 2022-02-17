UrduPoint.com

Closures Of French Military Bases In Mali To Take Up To 6 Months - Macron

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 04:19 PM

Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take Up to 6 Months - Macron

France will conduct closures of its military bases in Mali for an expected period of four to six months, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) France will conduct closures of its military bases in Mali for an expected period of four to six months, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Paris said that Canada, France, and its allies in the European mission Takuba decided to begin coordinated withdrawal of troops from Mali due to disagreements with the African nation's transitional authorities, who seized power in a coup.

"We have started closing military bases in the north, so we will gradually close the bases that we have in Mali during the exercises which will take from four to six months," Macron said at a press conference.

France will continue to ensure the security of MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali), the UN mission on the ground over the period in question, he noted, recalling that European forces will be deployed to Niger after the withdrawal from Mali.

France launched the counterterrorism mission Barkhane in 2014 in the Sahel region. The mission involves forces of the G5 Sahel countries, including Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, and Mauritania. In summer 2021, Macron said that Operation Barkhane would be transformed into an international counterterrorist alliance. France began reducing its presence in Mali in December 2021 after the May coup.

Related Topics

United Nations Canada France Paris Mali Alliance Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger May December From

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses Fr ..

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses From OSCE Nations to Security Co ..

44 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's ..

Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's Membership - President's Offi ..

46 seconds ago
 Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister ..

Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister, Pledges Support in 'Area of ..

3 minutes ago
 PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalizat ..

PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalization policy: Ghulam Sarwar

3 minutes ago
 IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations ..

IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations in Maryam Nawaz's appeals

3 minutes ago
 ANF arrests two smugglers, narcotics seized

ANF arrests two smugglers, narcotics seized

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>