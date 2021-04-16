UrduPoint.com
Clothing Brand H&M Now Rents Suits For Free To UK Job Seekers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

Clothing Brand H&M Now Rents Suits for Free to UK Job Seekers

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Swedish clothing brand H&M began renting men's suits for job interviews to UK customers for free providing the clothing is returned within 24 hours.

"First impressions open doors. Walk tall into your next job interview with the ONE/SECOND/SUIT. 24 hours free suit hire from H&M," the company's website reads.

H&M offers to book a men's navy blue suit that consists of a single breasted navy blue jacket with a matching pair of trousers, a white shirt, a navy blue tie and a red handkerchief. A suit of a chosen site will be delivered to the customer's address in a special garment bag.

After a job interview with a potential employer, the customers should return the suit to the store within 24 hours, where it will be sent to dry cleaning.

Under the rental conditions, customers do not have to pay for small stains and rips on the suit. However, if the clothing is seriously damaged, the customer will either have to pay for repairs or reimburse the full cost of a new suit.

The service is expected to become available in the US starting May 13.

