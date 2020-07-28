A database leak from the US Cloudflare service does not pose a threat to the operation of electronic resources of government bodies and critical infrastructure facilities, the Security Service of Ukraine said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) A database leak from the US Cloudflare service does not pose a threat to the operation of electronic resources of government bodies and critical infrastructure facilities, the Security Service of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

Earlier in July, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine announced the leak of a list of hidden IP addresses of government websites. Experts have found on the darknet a published list of nearly three million websites that use the Cloudflare service to protect from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) and a number of other cyberattacks.

"The Security Service cyberspecialists checked the likelihood of risks to the operation of electronic resources of government bodies and critical infrastructure as a result of the leak of the customer database of Cloudflare Inc.

The audit found that there is no threat to state resources," the authority said in a statement.

According to the Security Service, the IP addresses of the web resources that have appeared on the darknet are a generalized database of publicly available data, namely the published domain Names with IP addresses that are available on the network using standard DNS queries.

"The disclosure of publicly available data does not pose additional risks for the operation of web resources served by Cloudflare, including for Ukrainian government bodies and critical infrastructure facilities," the statement added.

The authority also said that over the first half of 2020, the Security Service had neutralized over 300 cyberattacks on critical infrastructure facilities.