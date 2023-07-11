Open Menu

Cluster Bomb Deliveries To Ukraine Related To Lack Of Industrial Defense Capacity - Joly

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Cluster Bomb Deliveries to Ukraine Related to Lack of Industrial Defense Capacity - Joly

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions is related to NATO's lack of industrial defense capacity and the alliance's focus should be on expanding it, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we do not agree with the American position (on cluster munitions deliveries to Ukraine), and we've mentioned it to the American officials. Meanwhile, what I think the alliance needs to be focusing on is really expanding the defense industrial capacity, because we're in this position right now because of the issue of lack of defense, industrial capacity. So that's something that we need to be working on in Canada but also within the alliance," Joly said during a press conference from Vilnius.

Canada has a long-standing commitment to "human security," Joly said, while highlighting the roles played by former Canadian foreign affairs ministers on the issue.

She noted that Ottawa remains committed to its obligations under international conventions on cluster bombs and landmines, including the 1997 Ottawa Treaty.

Joly added that despite Washington's decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine, and Kiev's use of the weapons on the battlefield, Canada would not cease its support for Ukrainian authorities in their fight against Russian forces.

Canada's stance on cluster bombs is related to the country's adherence to the 2010 Convention on Cluster Munitions, which prohibits the production, use, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions. Ottawa became a signatory to the treaty in 2015.

Several NATO states and other partners including Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and New Zealand have criticized the use of cluster munitions after Washington announced his intention to deliver the weapons to Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington Canada Germany Ottawa Vilnius Kiev Alliance Spain United Kingdom 2015 From New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE signs air transport services agreement with Au ..

UAE signs air transport services agreement with Austria

19 minutes ago
 DIFC first in region to join forces with AIMA

DIFC first in region to join forces with AIMA

34 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate engages with EU minister ..

COP28 President-Designate engages with EU ministers in Spain to advance energy t ..

49 minutes ago
 COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies an ..

COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research sign MoU

49 minutes ago
 ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

52 minutes ago
 West Faces Difficulties Ramping Up Artillery Shell ..

West Faces Difficulties Ramping Up Artillery Shell Production for Ukraine - Kirb ..

21 minutes ago
UK unemployment climbs as inflation weighs on econ ..

UK unemployment climbs as inflation weighs on economy

21 minutes ago
 Two-day conference on "Early Childhood Care and Ed ..

Two-day conference on "Early Childhood Care and Education Emergencies" begins

21 minutes ago
 PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakis ..

PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 GCF approves US$66 funding for WWF-Pakistan's flag ..

GCF approves US$66 funding for WWF-Pakistan's flagship Recharge Pakistan project ..

21 minutes ago
 Turkish reserves see rapid recovery, says finance ..

Turkish reserves see rapid recovery, says finance minister

18 minutes ago
 UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, l ..

UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, learns about microchip manufact ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World