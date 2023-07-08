Cluster Bombs for Kiev 'Difficult Decision,' But National Security Team United - Sullivan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that providing Ukraine with cluster munitions was a "difficult decision" that President Joe Biden arrived at after a unanimous recommendation from the US national security team.

"It's a difficult decision, but there was a unanimous recommendation from the national security team and President Biden ultimately decided, in consultation with allies and partners, and in consultation with members of Congress, to move forward on this step," Sullivan told a briefing.