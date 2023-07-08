Open Menu

Cluster Bombs Will Kill Ukraine Civilians, Curse Land For Generations - Ex-CIA Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Cluster Bombs Will Kill Ukraine Civilians, Curse Land for Generations - Ex-CIA Officer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) US cluster munitions sent by the Biden administration will not win the war for Kiev, but will be a curse on Ukraine's farmland for years, former CIA station chief Phil Giraldi told Sputnik.

Earlier on Friday, the Pentagon said the US will deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine in a time-frame relevant to their counteroffensive.

"It (cluster munitions) will not win the war for Ukraine," Giraldi said. "What the bombs will do is kill a lot of civilians as they spread their charges wide and the unexploded buried ordnance will be a curse on Ukraine's farmland wherever they are deployed for a long time to come."

The former CIA officer said the decision comes as Ukraine is losing on the battlefield against Russia, measured by its failing counterattack which has been supported enthusiastically by NATO, and the chanceries in Europe and the United States.

Giraldi said the move also illustrates the hypocrisy of the Biden Administration, which criticized the alleged use of such weapons last year by Russia.

The United States was not signatory to international agreements to ban the use of such weapons, Giraldi added, the deployment of which most countries consider to be tantamount to a war crime akin to using gas or chemicals.

President Joe Biden said the United States is providing Ukraine with cluster munitions for a temporary period while it continues to produce enough 155mm artillery shells to supply Kiev amid Russia's special military operation.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov called the decision a "gesture of desperation," and one that is pushing humanity closer to a new world war.

University of Illinois Professor of Law and UN war crimes consultant Francis Boyle believes the US decision is an escalation in the use of terror weapons.

The cluster munitions, Boyle added, will only exacerbate the conflict by dramatically increasing the number of civilian casualties.

Moreover, it seems to be paving the way for a dramatic escalation of the war at NATO's Vilnius Summit next week in Lithuania, Boyle told Sputnik.

"Despite what they say in public, the Biden administration must know and understand these escalatory dynamics," Boyle added.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Pentagon CIA Vilnius Kiev United States Lithuania Gas World War

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

1 hour ago
 Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

3 hours ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

3 hours ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

3 hours ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

3 hours ago
Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

3 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

3 hours ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

3 hours ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

3 hours ago
 Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore ..

Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Report ..

3 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

3 hours ago

More Stories From World