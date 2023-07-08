MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The decision by the United States to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine is dangerous step that will prompt Russia to take response measures, Viktor Bondarev, the chair of the Federation Council's (upper chamber of Russia's parliament, the Federal Assembly) Committee on Defense and Security, said.

On Friday, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions.

"Cluster munitions are prohibited by international law (2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions). Russia, like the US, has not ratified this convention. The US is running out of conventional ammo. Civilians are suffering from the use of cluster munitions," Bondarev said in a statement, adding that these are "terrorist methods of warfare."

Bondarev emphasized that Russia will take response measures, such as destroying warehouses with cluster munitions.

"The protection of citizens of the Russian Federation is a priority for the state authorities of Russia, and in the event of the use of cluster munitions by Ukraine, the Federation Council may discuss this topic," Bondarev said.

Meanwhile, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov told Sputnik that Washington is crossing the line by supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions.

"And what will happen next? Atomic weapons? First there was depleted uranium, then the real deal. That is, they are already going to the end," Dzhabarov said, adding that Russia will work on destroying supply channels.

Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov warned on Friday that the decision by the United States to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine is a provocation that is pushing humankind closer to a new world war.