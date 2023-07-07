Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% - Sullivan

Cluster munitions that Washington will give to Ukraine have dud rates not higher than 2.5 percent, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Cluster munitions that Washington will give to Ukraine have dud rates not higher than 2.5 percent, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday.

"The cluster munitions that we would provide have dud rates far below what Russia is providing, not higher than 2.5%," Sullivan said.

