CM Bugti Inaugurates Automated Financial Management System

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 09:43 PM

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has officially launched an automated SAP (System Applications and Products) financial management system for the Local Government Department and other autonomous provincial bodies.

This step aims to ensure transparency, efficient budget planning, and the elimination of ghost employees.

The launch event, held at the Chief Minister Secretariat, was attended by Provincial Advisor for Local Government Nawabzada Amir Hamza Zehri, Mir Saleem Khan Khosa, provincial ministers, advisors, parliamentary secretaries and senior civil officials.

Initially being implemented in Quetta Metropolitan Corporation, the system will go live from June 1, 2025, and later expand to other departments.

CM Bugti highlighted that digitalization, transparency, and meritocracy are the guiding principles of his government’s reforms.

He praised the Local Government and Finance Departments for this progressive move and emphasized the importance of aligning Balochistan with global digital transformation trends.

During the ceremony, Commissioner Quetta Division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Hamza Shafqat gave a detail briefing of the project.

