CM Bugti Inaugurates Automated Financial Management System
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 09:43 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has officially launched an automated SAP (System Applications and Products) financial management system for the Local Government Department and other autonomous provincial bodies
QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has officially launched an automated SAP (System Applications and Products) financial management system for the Local Government Department and other autonomous provincial bodies.
This step aims to ensure transparency, efficient budget planning, and the elimination of ghost employees.
The launch event, held at the Chief Minister Secretariat, was attended by Provincial Advisor for Local Government Nawabzada Amir Hamza Zehri, Mir Saleem Khan Khosa, provincial ministers, advisors, parliamentary secretaries and senior civil officials.
Initially being implemented in Quetta Metropolitan Corporation, the system will go live from June 1, 2025, and later expand to other departments.
CM Bugti highlighted that digitalization, transparency, and meritocracy are the guiding principles of his government’s reforms.
He praised the Local Government and Finance Departments for this progressive move and emphasized the importance of aligning Balochistan with global digital transformation trends.
During the ceremony, Commissioner Quetta Division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Hamza Shafqat gave a detail briefing of the project.
Recent Stories
ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ranging address
CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial management system
Workshop on climate-resilient urban development held
Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay
Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards ceremony on April 23
6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved
AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances
19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
By-election schedule announced for PP-52
CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export
Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti
CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif
More Stories From World
-
CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial management system1 minute ago
-
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives Madina Munawwarah15 minutes ago
-
China's Shenzhou-20 crewed mission set for launch after final drill2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Ankara on two-day visit to Turkiye2 hours ago
-
Pope Francis death from a stroke sets off global tributes, mourning2 hours ago
-
Khunjerab border opens as all-weather route: a historic leap in regional cooperation3 hours ago
-
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize: minister4 hours ago
-
Pistons snap NBA playoff skid, vintage Leonard leads Clippers4 hours ago
-
Zelensky to attend Pope Francis's funeral5 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta extends post-earthquake truce6 hours ago
-
WFP forced to halt aid for 650,000 women, children in Ethiopia6 hours ago
-
Screening of "Ne Zha 2" extended to May 31 on Chinese mainland6 hours ago