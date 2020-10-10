CM Gilgit Baltistan visits POA house

Care taker Chief Minister GIlgit Baltistan , Afzal Khan has reiterated the significant role of sports in positive development of youth and appraised the efforts of Pakistan Olympic Association for promoting sports among the youth in the country

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Care taker Chief Minister GIlgit Baltistan , Afzal Khan has reiterated the significant role of sports in positive development of youth and appraised the efforts of Pakistan Olympic Association for promoting sports among the youth in the country.

He said this during his meeting with the President, POA, Lt Gen retd , Syed Arif Hasan at the Olympic House here on Saturday.

Afzal Khan emphasized that more efforts should be made to engage our children and youngsters in sporting activities within their educational institutions and play fields.

He called upon the POA officials to lend support for the overall development of sports in GB.

"Pakistan Olympic Association is committed for promotion and development of Olympic Movement in Gilgit � Baltistan and it should provide complete support to establish Olympic Association in Gilgit � Baltistan and assist GB Government in development of athletes and officials of the region", he asserted.

POA Chief was pleased to accede to the proposal of Afzal Khan to establish a permanent setup of Gilgit � Baltistan Olympic Association.

On his arrival at the Olympic House the CM GB was warmly welcomed by President, POA who expressed his gratitude to the guest of honour for visiting the Olympic house.

Secretary, POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood briefed him of the functions and operations of POA and further shared the objectives of both the national and Provincial Olympic Associations to instill in youth the highest ethics through Olympism.

Lt. Gen retd Syed Arif Hasan and care taker CM GB Afzal Khan discussed matters related to promotion and development of Olympic Sports and Movement in Pakistan.

POA president praised the contribution of our youth of Gilgit - Baltistan in national sports and recognized the immense potential they have to raise the national flag in international arenas.

He emphasized that both the Government of Gilgit � Baltistan and Pakistan Olympic Association should workfor the betterment of youth utilizing the educational value of sports and sports as a tool of human development and fostering peace and friendship.

The athletes of Gilgit � Baltistan have already made us proud and our Olympian Skier Muhammad Karim is one of such example. POA is thankful to IOC for Olympic Solidarity Scholarship Program that will enable Karim to get better training and preparation for XXIV Olympic Winter Games, Beijing 2022, said Lt Gen retd Arif Hssan.