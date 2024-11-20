CMA ’s Chairman encourages youth to enter financial markets early, Insights from Misk

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Addressing the recently concluded Misk Global Forum, Capital Market Authority (CMA) Chairman of the board Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz has urged young participants interested in the financial market to start early, emphasizing that an early start could help offset mistakes that may occur when entering the market later in life.

Elkuwaiz suggested beginning with small, diversified investments to gain knowledge, noting that confidence and growing knowledge can help lower the risks.

In a session titled "By Youth for Youth", Elkuwaiz underscored the importance of the financial market to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 goal of attaining economic diversification, building new sectors and cities, and attracting investments, adding that the financial market provides a platform for young people to invest their savings in projects and innovative ideas worldwide.

Elkuwaiz also discussed the "Thameen" program, a CMA initiative entailing educating young investors through various written and visual materials. Moreover, the authority collaborates with universities to organize field visits and workshops, providing students with insights into investing and potential career paths.

The forum aligns with the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation's "Misk" objectives, focusing on empowering youths, fostering global cultural and intellectual exchanges, and driving positive impact to shape the future.