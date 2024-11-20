Open Menu

CMA ’s Chairman Encourages Youth To Enter Financial Markets Early, Insights From Misk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM

CMA ’s Chairman encourages youth to enter financial markets early, Insights from Misk

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Addressing the recently concluded Misk Global Forum, Capital Market Authority (CMA) Chairman of the board Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz has urged young participants interested in the financial market to start early, emphasizing that an early start could help offset mistakes that may occur when entering the market later in life.

Elkuwaiz suggested beginning with small, diversified investments to gain knowledge, noting that confidence and growing knowledge can help lower the risks.

In a session titled "By Youth for Youth", Elkuwaiz underscored the importance of the financial market to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 goal of attaining economic diversification, building new sectors and cities, and attracting investments, adding that the financial market provides a platform for young people to invest their savings in projects and innovative ideas worldwide.

Elkuwaiz also discussed the "Thameen" program, a CMA initiative entailing educating young investors through various written and visual materials. Moreover, the authority collaborates with universities to organize field visits and workshops, providing students with insights into investing and potential career paths.

The forum aligns with the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation's "Misk" objectives, focusing on empowering youths, fostering global cultural and intellectual exchanges, and driving positive impact to shape the future.

Related Topics

Saudi Young Mohammed Bin Salman May Market

Recent Stories

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

18 minutes ago
 Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

3 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

15 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

15 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

15 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

15 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

15 hours ago

More Stories From World