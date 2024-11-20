CMA ’s Chairman Encourages Youth To Enter Financial Markets Early, Insights From Misk
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Addressing the recently concluded Misk Global Forum, Capital Market Authority (CMA) Chairman of the board Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz has urged young participants interested in the financial market to start early, emphasizing that an early start could help offset mistakes that may occur when entering the market later in life.
Elkuwaiz suggested beginning with small, diversified investments to gain knowledge, noting that confidence and growing knowledge can help lower the risks.
In a session titled "By Youth for Youth", Elkuwaiz underscored the importance of the financial market to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 goal of attaining economic diversification, building new sectors and cities, and attracting investments, adding that the financial market provides a platform for young people to invest their savings in projects and innovative ideas worldwide.
Elkuwaiz also discussed the "Thameen" program, a CMA initiative entailing educating young investors through various written and visual materials. Moreover, the authority collaborates with universities to organize field visits and workshops, providing students with insights into investing and potential career paths.
The forum aligns with the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation's "Misk" objectives, focusing on empowering youths, fostering global cultural and intellectual exchanges, and driving positive impact to shape the future.
Recent Stories
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
More Stories From World
-
A fine bromance: Nadal's epic rivalry with Federer2 minutes ago
-
5.0 magnitude earthquake Rattles South Sandwich Islands12 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says US 'doing everything' to prolong 'war' in Ukraine12 minutes ago
-
Anti-landmine group slams US decision to give antipersonnel mines to Ukraine12 minutes ago
-
SEC, ACWA Power, KEPCO sign SAR15 billion PPA12 minutes ago
-
Bilad Al-Sham concludes successful Run at Riyadh Season 202422 minutes ago
-
Shenzhen to reduce tax on larger house transactions32 minutes ago
-
SpaceX launches Starship's sixth test flight32 minutes ago
-
5.5-magnitude quake hits Hokkaido, Japan region: GFZ42 minutes ago
-
Africa Cup of Nations qualifying leading scorers42 minutes ago
-
China urges 'calm' after Putin decree on broader use of nuclear weapons42 minutes ago
-
Finland invests in new supercomputer to triple national computing capacity42 minutes ago