Open Menu

CMG Lantern Festival Gala Gains 353 Million Views

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM

CMG Lantern Festival gala gains 353 million views

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The live broadcast of the China Media Group (CMG)'s cultural gala celebrating the Chinese Lantern Festival has gained 353 million views on all platforms as of Sunday morning, CMG announced.

The gala, broadcasted on Saturday evening, featured singing performances inspired by traditional Chinese cultural elements, acrobatics, and traditional activities such as solving lantern riddles, among others.

The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, marking the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Related Topics

China Sunday Media All Million

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly

Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly

1 hour ago
 Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers ..

Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

4 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

21 hours ago
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

2 days ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

2 days ago

More Stories From World