CMG Lantern Festival Gala Gains 353 Million Views
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The live broadcast of the China Media Group (CMG)'s cultural gala celebrating the Chinese Lantern Festival has gained 353 million views on all platforms as of Sunday morning, CMG announced.
The gala, broadcasted on Saturday evening, featured singing performances inspired by traditional Chinese cultural elements, acrobatics, and traditional activities such as solving lantern riddles, among others.
The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, marking the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations.
