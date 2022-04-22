Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday that she discussed with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal the possibility of reopening the Canadian embassy in Kiev and characterized the meeting as having a "good conversation" on the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday that she discussed with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal the possibility of reopening the Canadian embassy in Kiev and characterized the meeting as having a "good conversation" on the matter.

"Last night, I had a meeting with Shmyhal. We discussed a wide range of issues, including (reopening) embassies in Kiev. Shmyhal told me about efforts Ukraine is making to restore life in Kiev, we had a good conversation about it," Freeland said.

A number of nations have already spoken about the reopening their embassies and consulates in the Ukrainian capital. Earlier in the week, Iran said it resumed the operation of its embassy in Kiev after having temporary evacuated n to Moldova.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry sad its embassy also resumed operations in Ukraine, but its diplomats are working from Lvov and the consular department remains closed for now. Italy and France also announced that they will reopen their embassies in Ukraine.