CNN, AP, NBC Project That Biden Won Presidential Election In United States

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:13 PM

CNN, AP, NBC Project That Biden Won Presidential Election in United States

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the presidential election in the United States, the CNN and NBC broadcasters and the AP news agency projected on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the presidential election in the United States, the CNN and NBC broadcasters and the AP news agency projected on Saturday.

According to their data, Biden secured the necessary 270 electoral votes.

The media outlets proceed from the current results of the vote counting in Pennsylvania.

The official ballot counting is still ongoing.

More Stories From World

