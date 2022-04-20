UrduPoint.com

CNN Appeals To Russia To Not Apply Law On Fakes To CNN Reporters - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 06:40 PM

CNN Appeals to Russia to Not Apply Law on Fakes to CNN Reporters - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Senior CNN officials have appealed to the Russian authorities with a request to give their journalists in Russia written guarantees of protection from prosecution regarding, in particular, the law on the spread of fake news about the Russian special operation, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Recently, senior CNN officials suggested that the Russian authorities provide their journalists with written guarantees of protection from law enforcement agencies. In particular, they specifically wished to officiate in such a 'document' the removal of CNN employees from the new legislation on responsibility for disseminating false information about the course of the special operation in Ukraine," the source said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia From

Recent Stories

Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regiona ..

Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regional peace: President

5 minutes ago
 RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

6 minutes ago
 Revenue employees protest continues against lawyer ..

Revenue employees protest continues against lawyers' vandalism in Sub Registrar ..

6 minutes ago
 PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

6 minutes ago
 Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve trainin ..

Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve training

6 minutes ago
 Govt striving to steer country out of economic cri ..

Govt striving to steer country out of economic crisis: Marriyum

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.