CNN Appeals to Russia to Not Apply Law on Fakes to CNN Reporters - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Senior CNN officials have appealed to the Russian authorities with a request to give their journalists in Russia written guarantees of protection from prosecution regarding, in particular, the law on the spread of fake news about the Russian special operation, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Recently, senior CNN officials suggested that the Russian authorities provide their journalists with written guarantees of protection from law enforcement agencies. In particular, they specifically wished to officiate in such a 'document' the removal of CNN employees from the new legislation on responsibility for disseminating false information about the course of the special operation in Ukraine," the source said.