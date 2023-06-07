UrduPoint.com

CNN Chief Chris Licht Has Stepped Down: Warner Brothers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Chris Licht, the embattled head of CNN, has stepped down from the news network "effective immediately," Warner Brothers Discovery announced Wednesday as it appointed an interim leadership team

After joining CNN last year, Licht came under fire for editorial decisions including a recent town hall meeting with former president Donald Trump that was dominated by cheering from supporters and jeering at CNN interviewer Kaitlan Collins.

"I have great respect for Chris, personally and professionally," said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Brothers Discovery.

"The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it," Zaslav said.

"While we know we have work to do as we look to identify a new leader, we have absolute confidence in the team we have in place and will continue to fight for CNN and its world class journalism."

