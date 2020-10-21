UrduPoint.com
CNN Claims Russia Preparing To Resume Tests Of Burevestnik Missile Near Arctic Circle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:10 AM

CNN Claims Russia Preparing to Resume Tests of Burevestnik Missile Near Arctic Circle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) CNN claimed, with reference to experts who analyzed Planet Labs satellite images, that Russia was preparing to resume the tests of its Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile at a previously dismantled launch site near the Arctic Circle.

According to researchers at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, Michael Duitsman and Jeffrey Lewis, the images, captured in September, show "high levels of activity at a site known as Pankovo [Novaya Zemlya], previously used by Russia to test its Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile."

The experts said Russia had appeared to suspend tests after 2018, when the launch site was dismantled, but "the new satellite photographs indicate that the pause is over."

"The activity and new construction are consistent with a resumption of test flights of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile," the tv channel quoted a report by Lewis and Duitsman.

