CNN Correspondents Report Explosions in Kharkiv, Kiev

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) CNN correspondent Matthew Chance reported during a live broadcast from the Ukrainian capital of Kiev that he heard a series of explosions.

One of the blasts interrupted the reporter who was broadcasting from the vicinity of St. Michael's cathedral in the city center.

Chance and his cameraman donned bulletproof vests and helmets.

Chance said that he heard seven or eight distant explosions.

Another CNN correspondent, Clarissa Ward, reported live from Kharkiv that she heard a distant rumble.

According to the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of news, blasts occurred after 05:00 local time (03:00 GMT) in Kiev; at least four explosions in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region; powerful blasts in Odessa, Kharkiv, Berdyansk; shelling in Donbas, and explosions and firing near the Boryspil international airport.