MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) CNN crew that was detained on Tuesday outside the prison in Russia's Vladimir Region where opposition figure Alexey Navalny is currently being held, was released from a police department, CNN correspondent Matthew Chance said.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that several people were detained outside Navalny's jail in Pokrov, including Chance and his cameramen.

"After being detained outside penal colony where navalny imprisoned, all #cnn staff have now been released. #russia," Chance tweeted.

The Russian Foreign Minister has said that CNN reporters failed to show their media accreditation to the police.